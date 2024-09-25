Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/25/2024 – 6:54

By Sergio Caldas

São Paulo, 09/25/2024 – European stock markets are looking for direction this Wednesday morning, as the momentum generated by stimulus measures in China has lost strength.

At around 6:35 am (Brasília time), the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down slightly by 0.13%, at 519.02 points.

European stock markets rose across the board yesterday, with mining and luxury giants taking the spotlight, after the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) announced its most aggressive stimulus package since the COVID-19 pandemic. The PBoC cut interest rates again today, but the positive impact in Asia was muted.

Still within the scope of monetary policy, the Central Bank of Sweden cut its base interest rate by 25 basis points, to 3.25%, and predicted that it could reduce it twice more by the end of the year.

Bank of England (BoE) Governor Megan Greene, meanwhile, advocated in a speech that the institution adopt a “gradual approach” to removing monetary restrictions. Almost a week ago, the BoE left its main interest rate unchanged at 5%, after cutting it by 25 basis points at its August meeting.

At 6:49 am (Brasília time), the London Stock Exchange rose 0.05%, the Paris Stock Exchange fell 0.52% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell 0.59%. At the same time, the Madrid Stock Exchange fell 0.14%, while the Milan and Lisbon Stock Exchanges rose 0.09% and 0.32%, respectively.

