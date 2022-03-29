LONDON (Reuters) – European shares rose on Tuesday, following the lead of Asian markets and Wall Street, as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine showed the clearest tangible signs yet of progress toward negotiating an end to the war between the two countries.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 1.6 percent to its highest level in nearly a month, extending its gains for a third consecutive session, with the continued wave of selling in the bond markets.

All major sectors closed higher, led by car manufacturers and banking stocks, which jumped 5.9 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.

The Stoxx 600 is set to end the month on a small gain in what will be the first month of gains this year. But the benchmark index is on track to record its first quarterly loss in eight quarters, as investors’ appetite is hurt by concerns about rising inflation, the outlook for the jump in commodity prices, and its impact on economic growth.