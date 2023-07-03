The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.2 percent by 7:03 GMT, kicking off the second half of the year on a positive note, after posting strong gains in the first half of the year.

The mining sub-index rose 1.1 percent, after prices of most metals rose on the hope that the Chinese government would introduce a stronger economic stimulus package, after a survey showed that factory activity in the country slowed in June.

Assuracsioni Generali shares jumped 4.3 percent after Italy’s insurance regulator said it had allowed Delfin to own more than 10 percent of the company.

Frankfurt-listed Tesla shares rose 4.9 percent, after the electric car maker beat second-quarter delivery estimates.

Investors were focused on the Eurozone PMI data due for release later in the day.