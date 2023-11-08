The STOXX 600 index closed 0.3 percent higher.

Data showed a significant decline in retail sales in the euro zone in September, which was in line with expectations, while another survey showed that consumers in the euro zone raised their expectations for inflation during the next twelve months to four percent.

“Looking to the fourth quarter, the pressure on real incomes should end as inflation continues to fall and wages rise,” said Melanie Debono, chief European economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

But she added, “Survey metrics on demand indicate that consumers are not in the mood to spend and consumer confidence remains weak.”

Policymakers at the European Central Bank said it needed to see more progress in easing inflationary pressures and that companies and governments must intervene to prevent a further path of raising interest rates.

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas shares jumped 9.8 percent after operating profits and revenues were better than expected in the third quarter.

Continental said it expects strong fourth-quarter profits and more growth in the global auto market this year than previously expected, raising shares of the auto parts manufacturer 4.1 percent.

Automotive and retail sectors led gains today, with each rising 1.1 percent.

British retailer Marks & Spencer’s shares jumped 8.4 percent after the company’s profits in the first half of the year rose 75 percent, greatly exceeding expectations.

German Commerzbank shares also rose 0.7 percent after the bank’s net profits tripled in the third quarter, which was also higher than expectations.

Shares of Danish medical equipment company Ambo jumped nine percent after its earnings margin before interest, taxes and depreciation for the full year rose. The company led gains among health care sector stocks.

Yesterday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed that among the companies listed on the STOXX 600 index that announced third-quarter results, 55.3 percent of them had profits that exceeded expectations, which is slightly more than the usual rate of 54 percent.