Capitals (Reuters)

European shares opened higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in the oil and basic resources sectors, as investors awaited a key U.S. inflation reading for clues on the Federal Reserve’s decision at its meeting next week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3 percent by 0710 GMT. All local indices were positive.

The index received support from the oil and gas sector, which rose 1.2 percent, after concerns about disruption to production in the United States due to Hurricane Frances outweighed fears about global demand.

The basic resources sector also provided some support, rising 1.6 percent, and copper prices rose on the back of a weaker dollar.

Investors are focused on US consumer price data due at 1230 GMT.

Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.4 percent after estimates showed gross domestic product was unchanged in July on a monthly basis.

Investors are also awaiting comments from European Central Bank officials later today.

Commerzbank shares jumped 15.7 percent after Italy’s UniCredit bought a 9 percent stake in the German bank for 702 million euros ($775.29 million) from the German government.

Rentokil shares plunged more than 16 percent after the British pest control company said it would cut jobs and cited a slowdown in revenue in North America.