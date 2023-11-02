The STOXX 600 index closed 1.6 percent higher, approaching a new high in two weeks.

The British Financial Times 100 index rose 1.4 percent after the Bank of England kept interest rates at the highest level in 15 years, and Norwegian stocks rose 0.7 percent after the Central Bank of Norway also kept interest rates steady.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, kept the option of raising interest rates again if progress in curbing inflation stalls, but he said that higher interest rates based on market conditions may begin to affect the economy.

Real estate stocks rose 5.2 percent, and technology sector stocks rose 2.7 percent, leading the gains.

Data showed that manufacturing activity in the euro zone slowed again last month amid a broad decline, with new orders contracting at one of the highest rates since 1997. German unemployment rose more than expected in October, highlighting some flaws in an otherwise solid labor market. .