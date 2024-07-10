By 0711 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2 percent, led by a 0.6 percent gain in travel and leisure stocks.

In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent to 8,160.64 points. Frankfurt’s DAX rose 0.3 percent to 18,297.85 points.

Inflation is “still above” the Fed’s 2 percent target, but has been improving in recent months and “more good data will strengthen” the case for a rate cut, Powell said Tuesday.

On the stock front, Direct Line shares fell 0.5 percent after the British insurer planned to pay out about 60 percent of its operating profits as regular dividends.

Shares in Britain’s Barrett Developments fell 2.8 percent as the property developer forecast a fall of up to 7 percent in its homebuilding targets for the 2025 financial year, as high mortgage rates and broader economic concerns hamper the country’s housing recovery.

Travis Perkins shares jumped 2.6 percent after the British building materials company appointed Pete Redfern as its new chief executive, succeeding Nick Roberts, who will step down on September 16 after five years at the helm.

Are French stocks past the worst?

Paris’ CAC 40 index rose 0.1 percent to 7,518.14 points, after falling sharply at the end of Tuesday’s session, with French stocks the worst performer in the region, down 1.6 percent, as investors assessed the political situation after Sunday’s legislative elections.

European stocks have jumped about 7 percent so far this year on investor optimism that the European Central Bank will continue to cut interest rates.