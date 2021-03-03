LONDON (Reuters) – Hopes for a global economic recovery raised European stocks For the third consecutive session today, Wednesday, while it appears that Germany will ease restrictions on fighting the Corona virus, while investors are waiting for details of the measures that Britain will take in its new budget to support the economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7 percent by 08.10 GMT, while the German DAX index advanced 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 index rose 0.8 percent, and the British FTSE 100 index rose 1 percent.

Weak US bond yields have bolstered global equities, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to agree with regional leaders to gradually ease anti-virus restrictions, according to draft plans reviewed by Reuters.

All eyes are on the budget speech due to be delivered by British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak around 12:30 GMT. It is expected to include extending a massive five-month job-saving plan to help the economy exit from what the minister hopes will be the last months of the COVID-19 restrictions imposed.

Auto manufacturers’ shares were the highest gainers, with Steelantis, Renault and Volkswagen advancing between 2.5 percent and 3.6 percent.

British insurer Hiscox Ltd. plunged 8.8 percent, eliminating the STOXX 600 index after the company shifted towards heavy losses for 2020 and continues to refrain from providing dividends.