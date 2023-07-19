The European STOXX 600 index rose 0.27 percent to 462.14 points, by 10:00 GMT, to extend its gains for the second consecutive session.

Kering shares jumped 6.5% after the French luxury goods group on Tuesday appointed managing director Jean-Francois Ballos as Gucci’s new CEO.

The final reading of the eurozone consumer price index in June showed that annual inflation slowed to 5.5 percent, the lowest level since January 2022.

It is widely expected that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates again when it meets next week, but debate remains about how far the central bank will go with its tightening after that.

“For July, a rate hike would be necessary, but for any period after July, it would be possible, but by no means certain,” said ECB member Clas Nott, a well-known hawkish advocate.

Meanwhile, London’s export-sensitive FTSE100 rose 1.44%, as sterling slipped after data showed British inflation fell more-than-expected in June and hit its slowest level in more than a year.