UK retail sales data showed a 0.5% month-on-month rise in April, more than expected, with consumers remaining surprisingly resilient in the face of cost-of-living pressure.

Investor sentiment also improved after a Reuters report indicated that negotiators were close to a deal that could raise the government’s debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion for two years, with only a few steps separating them from a final deal.

But any agreement must pass the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the Democratic-controlled Senate, with the June 1 deadline approaching.

However, general sentiment remains weak after data showed, Thursday, that the German economy has stagnated, after the gross domestic product contracted during the first three months of 2023.

markets performance

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0707 GMT, after falling to an eight-week low at the close on Thursday.

Mining stocks also rose 2.6 percent, following the path of higher metal prices with improved global sentiment, following progress in US debt ceiling negotiations, and technology stocks continued their recent series of gains.

Among mining companies, Rio Tinto rose 3.6 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock’s rating.

On the other hand, the share of the French company “Casino” for the heavily indebted supermarkets fell 9 percent, as it resumed trading after it was suspended earlier this week.

Prosepien Sat 1 rose 0.2 percent after the German media group confirmed its full-year forecast.