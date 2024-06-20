The confidence of global markets increased with the continued gains of US stocks, led by Nvidia, and with investors evaluating the interest rate decisions of three central banks in Europe.

Stock movements

The Swiss index rose by 0.6 percent after the Swiss National Bank reduced the interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent, maintaining its lead in the global monetary easing cycle.

The Norwegian Central Bank chose to keep the interest rate at 4.50 percent, the highest level in 16 years, and said that the reduction is expected to occur in 2025.

The Norwegian index gained 0.4 percent.

The British Financial Times 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent after the Bank of England kept the interest rate unchanged.

The French CAC 40 index jumped 1.3 percent.