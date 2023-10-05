The European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 percent by 0720 GMT, after closing at its lowest levels in six months yesterday, Wednesday.

Reducing the pressure on stocks, long-term US Treasury bond yields fell from their highest levels in 16 years, after yesterday’s data showed that job growth in the United States was lower than economists’ expectations in September.

Euro zone bond yields also fell after oil prices fell overnight, with Brent crude futures falling more than five percent amid concerns about declining demand for fuel. Brent crude prices rebounded slightly today to trade at $86.1 per barrel.

Pandora Jewelry shares jumped 8 percent to their highest levels in a year and a half, after the company raised growth forecasts, saying investments in the brand and store network were paying off, but called for caution about the situation in China.

LSEG Eikon data expected Alston’s stock decline to reach approximately 30 percent after the French train manufacturer warned that free cash flow for the entire year would be negative due to increased production and delays in some orders.