A fresh sell-off pushed European stocks to their biggest daily loss in two months on Wednesday, as lack of progress in negotiations to raise the US debt ceiling, a jump in core inflation in Britain hurt sentiment and luxury stocks posted more losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 1.8 percent, its worst daily performance since mid-March, with all European domestic markets falling.

Democratic and Republican negotiators will meet to discuss raising the US debt ceiling at the White House today, Wednesday, according to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Real estate stocks incurred the biggest losses, as their index fell 3 percent, and the tourism, travel and insurance sectors fell more than 2 percent each.

The index of European luxury goods companies fell 1.7 percent, to touch its lowest level in seven weeks, as the selling wave continued in the sector’s stocks, after rising sharply this year.