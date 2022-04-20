By Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew

(Reuters) – A series of positive earnings, including from chipmaker ASML and Danone, helped European shares rally on Wednesday, although concerns over the Ukraine-Russia war, slowing growth and rising of bond yields have kept earnings under control.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.84% ​​at 460.10 points and recouped all of Tuesday’s losses. Rising bond returns, which have put pressure on equities recently, fell on Wednesday but were still at high levels on the prospect of central bank monetary tightening.

Tech stocks saw the biggest gains after chipmaker ASML Holding rose 5.3% after beating first-quarter sales expectations.

Danone jumped 5.8% after the French food group posted stronger quarterly sales growth and stuck to its 2022 targets, while Heineken rose 5.2% on a sharper rise in quarterly beer sales, allowing maintaining its forecast for 2022.

The STOXX 600 is down more than 5% so far this year, with tech stocks down 20%, while commodities-linked stocks are up by the same measure because of higher commodity prices.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index advanced 0.37% to 7,629.22 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX index rose 1.47% to 14,362.03 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index gained 1.38% to 6,624.91 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse/Mib index appreciated by 1.03%, at 24,878.23 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index registered an increase of 0.87%, at 8,769.50 points.

In LISBON, the PSI20 index rose by 0.28% to 6,123.51 points.

