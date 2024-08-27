Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2024 – 7:08

European stock markets are trading higher on Tuesday, the 27th, boosted by the rise in mining stocks, amid the rise in metal commodities and after a well-received balance sheet from BHP. Expectations for inflation data and the long-awaited balance sheet from Nvidia, however, prevent firmer variations in variable income.

At around 6:30 am (Brasília time), the Stoxx 600 index rose 0.24%, to 519.27 points. The basic resources sub-index marked an appreciation of 1.26%, to 539.71 points.

The move was mainly supported by the London Stock Exchange, which reopened after being closed the day before for a public holiday in the United Kingdom. BHP rose 1.25% after the mining giant reported an increase in revenue for the fiscal year ended in June, although profit shrank. CEO Mike Henry said the company has no plans to buy Anglo American’s metallurgical coal assets in Australia.

In the wake, Anglo American advanced 2.44%, while oil companies Shell (+0.90%) and BP (+1.36%) were also in the blue.

Gains in the British capital, however, were led by distribution and outsourcing company Bunzl (+8.37%), whose shares reached an all-time high. The corporation launched a £250 million share buyback program after posting a profit in the first half of the year.

In Germany, gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.1% in the second quarter compared to the previous one, according to final data released on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the GFK projected a drop in consumer confidence to -22 in September. In ING’s view, Europe’s largest economy has not yet begun to recover, but the increase in wages provides reasons for optimism about the second half of the year.

At the time mentioned above, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was up 0.26%, followed by Paris (+0.24%), Milan (+0.41%) and Lisbon (+0.44%). On the exchange rate front, the euro appreciated to US$ 1.1171 and the pound advanced to US$ 1.3240.