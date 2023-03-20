European stock markets started to oscillate close to stability on Monday morning, after opening business with significant losses, while investors continue to digest the acquisition of the troubled Credit Suisse by UBS.

On Sunday, UBS announced the purchase of Credit Suisse for the equivalent of US$ 3.25 billion, in a transaction brokered by regulators in Switzerland. The emergency rescue came after Credit became the target of yet another wave of mistrust, aggravating the turmoil in global markets, which had already been pressured by the failure of two regional banks in the US, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.

Around 7:20 am (Brasília time), in Zurich, the Credit stock suffered a tumble of 60.6% and that of UBS fell 5.4%. At the same time, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index advanced 0.16%, to 437.00 points, but the banks sub-index was down 1.8%.

Among other banking giants, Deutsche Bank fell 3% in Frankfurt, Santander lost 2% in Madrid, HSBC fell 2.5% in London and BNP Paribas dropped 3.8% in Paris.

This week, investors await interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), on Wednesday, 22nd, and from the Bank of England (BoE), on Thursday, 23rd. BoE may be more moderate in the monetary tightening, given the disturbances in the banking sector.

Despite the recent turbulence, the European Central Bank (ECB) fulfilled, on Thursday, the 16th, its promise to raise its interest rates by another 50 basis points, as it had signaled in early February, with the argument that it will not back down. commitment to fighting inflation.

Earlier, data from Germany showed that producer inflation (PPI) in Europe’s largest economy slowed for the fifth straight month in February. In the euro zone, the trade balance deficit shrank in January to 11.3 billion euros.

At 7:34 am (Brasília time), the London Stock Exchange fell 0.05%, while Paris rose 0.20% and Frankfurt advanced 0.21%. Milan’s had a slight increase of 0.08%, Madrid’s remained stable and Lisbon’s retreated 0.11%.