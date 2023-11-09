The European STOXX 600 index saw little change by 0810 GMT after touching the highest level in three weeks during the previous session..

Investors are awaiting Powell’s statements at 1900 GMT, after he refrained from commenting on monetary policy yesterday, Wednesday.

European Central Bank policymakers indicated on Wednesday that more progress was needed in curbing inflation and that companies and governments needed to cooperate to avoid further policy tightening..

AstraZeneca shares rose 1.6 percent after it raised its annual profit expectations and announced better-than-expected profits and revenues for the third quarter..

Schneider Electric shares jumped 5.8 percent after revealing the company’s long-term outlook.

Flutter shares fell 8.3 percent after the world’s largest online betting company expected profits for the year as a whole to come at the lower end of its previous forecast range, which in turn led to a 2.2 percent decline in the travel and entertainment sector..