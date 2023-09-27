The European STOXX 600 index fell 0.1 percent by 0705 GMT and is on track to continue its losses for a fifth session, while the German DAX index fell 0.2 percent.

H&M shares fell by 1 percent after the company said that sales fell in September, but it recorded a larger-than-expected rise in quarterly profits due to cost cuts. NN Group shares fell by nearly seven percent.

Investors are evaluating central banks’ decisions after the US Federal Reserve indicated further monetary tightening while the European Central Bank hinted at temporarily stopping raising interest rates in October, while Britain, Switzerland and Japan showed a surprisingly less hawkish stance.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday that raising interest rates on deposits could help reduce inflation to two percent.