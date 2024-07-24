European stock markets in the red, weighed by the collapses of Iveco (-9%) and LVMH after the disappointing accounts

There Milan Stock Exchange part in decline in the wake of disappointing quarterly results, particularly from the tech and luxury sectors. The index Ftse Mib in early trading it lost 0.62% to 34,430.13 points.

Industrialists are highlighted on the price list with Prysmian +1.42%, Leonardo +1.21% and Pirelli +0.39%. The banking sector performed badly with Intesa Sanpaolo -0.20%, UniCredit -0.70% after the accounts, Bpm Bank +0.12%, Bper Bank -0.11%, Mediobanca -0.20%, Mps Bank +0.04%.

Energy stocks also down in the wake of falling oil prices: Eni -0.19%, Erg -0.08%, Saipem +0.17%, Snam -0.05%, Tenaris -0.07%, Is in the -0.12%, A2A -0.15%, Terna -0.21%, Hera +0.17%, Italgas +1.28%. In the automotive sector Iveco leaves 4.25% on the ground after the quarterly accounts, Stellantis -0.91% and Ferrari -2.31%.

At the Paris Stock Exchange Lvmh loses more than 5.7%, after yesterday’s negative quarterly results. Mixed results for Alphabetthe holding company that controls Google and Youtubeand those of Teslawhich weaken investor sentiment.

In the meantime the Deutsche Bank reported its second quarter and first half results, with a decrease in pre-tax profit and net profit due to provisions for the lawsuit related to the acquisition of Postbank.

The spread between ten-year BTPs and their German counterparts, the exchange rate opens higher at 134.7 points, from yesterday’s closing level of 131 points. rate of return stands at 3.779%. Last Thursday, the ECB left the door open to the possibility of a rate cut in September, which could be followed by another by the end of the year in market expectations. But the vice president of the Eurotower Luis de Guindos underlined the high degree of uncertainty, postponing the evaluation of further macroeconomic data until September.