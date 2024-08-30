Stock movements

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.1 percent higher, ending above 525 points for the first time after touching a record high during trading at 526.66 points.

The index advanced 1.2 percent in August, achieving a second consecutive monthly increase.

A preliminary reading from the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat showed that inflation in the 20-nation euro zone fell to 2.2% in August, its slowest pace since July 2021, approaching the European Central Bank’s target of 2%.

The data reinforced current expectations that the European Central Bank will cut borrowing costs at its meeting in September.

Data showing slowing inflation in the United States also lifted sentiment as markets looked ahead to the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates next month.

The interest-sensitive real estate sector was the best performing sector, rising 1.4 percent, followed by the banking index, which rose 0.8 percent.