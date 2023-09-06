The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.6 percent, after hitting a more than one-week low earlier in the day.

In further evidence of slowing economic growth, data showed German industrial orders fell more-than-expected in July, easing after sharp gains in the aviation sector the previous month.

European banking shares were among the hardest hit, dropping 1.5 percent, touching an eight-week low.

The main index of the Italian Stock Exchange, heavy with banking stocks, led losses among European stock exchanges, down 1.5 percent.

Policymakers at the European Central Bank warned investors, who are betting overwhelmingly against a central bank rate hike next week, that a decision remains uncertain.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates in the range of 5.25-5.50 percent later this month.