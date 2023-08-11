stock movements

The European “STOXX 600” index fell by 1.1 percent at the close, and real estate and technology shares, which are highly sensitive to the movement of interest rates, led the decline, and each fell about 2.1 percent.

The European “STOXX 600” was unchanged during the week, despite positive earnings reports, due to the blow to European banks earlier this week, following Italy’s decision to impose a sudden tax on banks.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index fell 1.2 percent after data showed the economy achieved some unexpected growth in the second quarter, raising fears that the Bank of England will raise interest rates.

In a week, the Financial Times fell by 0.53 percent.

Shares in Swiss bank UBS rose 4.7 percent after it said it no longer needed the government guarantee it got to bail out smaller rival Credit Suisse.