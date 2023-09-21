Stock movements

The European STOXX 600 index closed down 1.3 percent, with travel and entertainment stocks falling 3.2 percent.

Mining stocks fell by 2.6 percent due to the decline in metal prices against the dollar.

Euro zone bond yields rose to their highest levels in several months after the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged, but they indicated the possibility of further rises in the future as they remain concerned about inflation.

In Britain, the Financial Times 100 index fell by 0.7 percent, its first decline in three sessions.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Swiss National Bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75 percent, while the central banks of Sweden and Norway raised their key interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

Swiss stocks fell 0.6 percent, while stocks in Sweden fell 1.1 percent and in Norway 0.9 percent.

In terms of sectors, shares of technology companies sensitive to interest rates fell 1.3 percent, while real estate shares fell 1.2 percent.

Among individual stocks, Ocado fell 19.9 percent after Exine downgraded the online retailer, citing concerns about weak growth in its retail business.

JD Sports shares jumped 9 percent after it said it was on track to achieve higher annual profits, as demand for branded shoes and apparel pushed core sales to rise 12 percent.

Next Retail shares rose 3.4 percent thanks to raising annual profit expectations.