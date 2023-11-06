admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 06/11/2023 – 7:23

European stock exchanges were operating mostly slightly lower this Monday morning, the 6th, after securing significant gains last week. The airline sector, however, was a positive highlight after Ryanair’s solid balance sheet.

At around 7am (Brasília time), the pan-European Stoxx 600 index had a marginal loss of 0.07%, at 443.92 points, after advancing more than 3% last week, in its best performance since March, thanks to encouraging corporate balance sheets and signs that the monetary tightening process may have come to an end in the USA and the United Kingdom.

In the last hour, investors followed final activity data (PMIs) from the services sector in Europe. In the euro zone, the services PMI fell to 47.8 in October, confirming the initial estimate. The same German PMI fell to 48.2 last month, but surpassed the previous reading. In any case, results below 50 indicate a contraction in services.

Still in Germany, industrial orders saw an unexpected increase of 0.2% in September, thanks to external demand.

From the earnings season, the highlight was Irish low-cost airline Ryanair, which reported a strong increase in half-yearly profit and announced dividends for the first time, helping to boost shares in the sector. At the time above, Ryanair’s shares jumped 6% in Dublin, while IAG’s shares rose 1% in London and Air-France KLM’s rose more than 2% in Paris.

At 7:17 am (Brasília time), the London Stock Exchange fell 0.04%, the Paris Stock Exchange fell 0.23% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell 0.15%. Milan’s rose 0.27%, while Madrid and Lisbon showed identical losses of 0.13%. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires.