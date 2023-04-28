By Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – European stocks turned higher on Friday after upbeat earnings and a rise in oil helped the pan-European STOXX 600 index overcome dismal euro zone data and a drop in stocks. banks.

The STOXX 600 closed up 0.56% at 466.64 points and rose 1.9% this month, boosted by earnings after a turbulent March following the collapse of two US regional banks and the bailout of the Credit Suisse sponsored by the Swiss state.

“The first week of the new month will be just as busy as the one just ended, with more big names reporting (balance sheets), plus rate decisions and jobs data. There are still many potential hurdles to any further gains in equities,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Defensive sectors such as real estate and healthcare rose 5.2% and 4.7%, respectively, and outperformed key European sectors for the month. The technology and mining sectors were the two main monthly declines, down 4.7% and 5.6%.

On the day, oil and gas stocks were at the forefront of gains, up nearly 2% as commodity prices rose, offsetting declines in bank shares, which fell 1.4%.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index advanced 0.50%, to 7,870.57 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX index rose 0.77% to 15,922.38 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index gained 0.10%, at 7,491.50 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse/Mib index lost 0.30% to 27,077.44 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index fell by 0.79% to 9,241.00 points.

In LISBON, the PSI20 index lost 0.51% to 6,212.33 points.