By 0817 GMT, the European STOXX 600 index had fallen by 0.3 percent and was on track to end gains that continued for two consecutive days.

In a widespread wave of selling in the market, the automobile and spare parts sector led the losses and fell 0.3 percent, while the real estate sector, which is highly affected by interest rates, fell 0.6 percent.

The focus will now be on the final estimates of the gross domestic product in the United States in the third quarter and the weekly unemployment claims report that will be announced later today for further indications of highly anticipated decisions from the US Central Bank regarding interest cuts.

As for companies, Swisscom shares fell 0.9 percent after a report stated that the telecommunications company is studying an offer for the Vodafone unit in Italy by the beginning of next year.

The telecommunications sector index fell 0.2 percent.

Commerzbank shares topped the STOXX 600 index and rose 2.9 percent after the bank received approval from the European Central Bank to buy back shares worth 600 million euros ($656.88 million).