The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.2 percent, with the industrial goods and services index down 2.1 percent.

Limiting the losses, the utilities sector index rose 1.6 percent and the health care companies index rose 1.7 percent, with the two indices recording their highest levels since August 2022 amid growing economic uncertainty.

Despite the strong performance of European stocks at the beginning of the year, they fell last month, recording their worst performance in March since 2020, as the recent banking turmoil fueled concerns about global growth, and mixed economic data and recession fears clouded the outlook for interest rates in the region.

UBS shares fell 1.3 percent as the Swiss bank sought to reassure investors of its ability to make its unexpected takeover of rival Credit Suisse successful and beneficial for its shareholders.