ECB chief economist Philip Lane on Tuesday expressed support for raising interest rates again at the bank’s next meeting, but said the amount of the increase would depend on incoming data.

Earlier in the day, Goldman Sachs raised its forecast for the European Central Bank’s interest rate to 3.75 percent from 3.5 percent.

stock movements

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.1 percent, but is still hovering around its highest level in 14 months.

Investor sentiment was affected by worrying statements made by officials of the European Central Bank, which indicated the continuation of raising interest rates.

Interest rate-sensitive real estate and technology stocks fell 1.0 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

The technology sector stock touched a three-week low after Dutch chip maker ASML Holdings fell 3.7 percent on jitters from some customers, overshadowing a strong quarterly performance.

Shares of ASM International, BE Semiconductor and Aixtron chip maker fell between 1.8% and 4%.

The British “Financial Times 100” index fell 0.1 percent, while European insurance companies rose 1.1 percent.

Two informed sources told Reuters that Allianz SE shares rose 1.3 percent after one of its units began considering selling its stake in German digital bank N26 at a steep discount, valuing the bank at an estimated $3 billion.