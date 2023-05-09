The Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.3 percent.

SBB shares plunged 24.2 percent, extending losses to a five-year low, after the Swedish real estate company said on Monday it would defer paying dividends and not offer equity of 2.63 billion Swedish crowns ($259.1 million) after it downgraded Standard & Co. Poor’s Global credit rating.

This decision coincided with declines that ranged between 3.4 percent and 5.3 percent for the shares of its peers, Castellum, Vallenstam and Fabigia, for the European real estate sector to receive a blow, falling 2.9 percent.

Shares of major companies with exposure to China, such as Hermes International, Pernod Ricard and Kering, fell between 0.9 percent and 2.7 percent after weak data on Chinese imports and exports.

Most European stock exchanges fell, while Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2 percent after a long weekend.

At the same time, the German company Fresenius Medical Care, which specializes in kidney diseases, helped reduce the losses of the Stoxx 600 index, after it announced a less-than-expected decline in adjusted operating income in the first quarter.

Grifols also rose 9.4%, becoming the biggest gainer on the index after the Spanish drugmaker raised its profit margin forecast for this year, and Banco BBM, Italy’s third-largest bank, rose 7.6% after raising its profit targets.