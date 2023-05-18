The European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.4 percent, and the auto and technology companies indices led the buying wave.

The German DAX index rose 1.3 percent, its best performance since January 2022, while the French CAC 40 rose 0.6 percent to its highest level in more than two weeks.

A media report said US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy is optimistic that congressional negotiators will be able to reach an agreement to raise or suspend the debt ceiling in time for a vote on the resolution in the House of Representatives next week.

“There is a relief in the financial markets and a sense that a deal will be reached,” said Susanna Streeter of Hargreaves Lansdowne.

“The possibility of a strong shock to the financial system has greatly diminished, which supported stocks today,” she added.

Among the best-performing stocks on Thursday was CTS Eventim, which rose 5 percent after the German ticket sales company reported higher-than-estimated first-quarter profit.

Volkswagen shares rose 3.2 percent, thanks to the company’s plans to revamp its core brand to increase efficiency and returns.

Deutsche Bank shares rose 0.7 percent, recouping early losses, after the bank agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman alleging abuse by the late businessman Jeffrey Epstein.