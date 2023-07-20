stock movements

The Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.4 percent, extending its gains for the third consecutive session. The index reached the highest level today at 464.17 points.

Upbeat corporate earnings and data pointing to a sharp slowdown in the rise in UK consumer prices boosted hopes of an easing of global price pressures.

The European mining and health care indices rose by 1.6 percent, while the banking index rose 0.6 percent. The three sectors recorded the best performance today.

The technology sector index, which has risen nearly 23 percent this year, posted the biggest losses in Europe, closing down 2.5 percent.

Semiconductor stocks including ASML, ASM International and Extron fell 2.7% to 5.6% after TSMC forecast lower 2023 sales due to the impact of global economic problems on demand for chips.

According to Refinitiv data, earnings for stocks listed on the “Stoxx 600” in the second quarter are expected to decline 9.2 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year.