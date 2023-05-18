Estadão Contenti

05/18/2023 – 1:35 pm

European stock markets mostly closed higher on Thursday, the 18th, echoing the relief of the markets with the possibility of a default by the US government, as authorities have expressed themselves in the sense that the issue is heading towards an agreement. In addition, investors are also watching the prospects for the next steps in the monetary policy of the main European central banks.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.44% at 466.01 points.

US President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy reiterate their determination to close an agreement soon to raise the US debt ceiling and avoid a default situation.

According to McCarthy, it is possible that there will be a deal “by the end of the week”. There is still a debate among government supporters about whether Biden could possibly invoke the 14th Amendment to the Constitution to raise the debt ceiling on his own, bypassing Congress and thus avoiding a default, but it is not clear whether the alternative could be used, as it would carry a risk of litigation. court on the matter.

The vice-president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Luis de Guindos, reiterated that the institution’s next interest rate decisions will depend on the evolution of core inflation in the euro zone, as well as on updated economic conditions.

In the case of the Bank of England (BoE, its acronym in English), a series of leaders made public statements this Thursday. For Oanda analyst Craig Erlam, BoE board members are still confident in their current assessment, and markets seem unconcerned with an alleged spiral in wage prices, continuing to price in one, maybe two, increases this year. “Things should be much clearer very soon,” he reckons. In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.25% to 7,742.30 points.

For the analyst, the US data released this Thursday will not do much to change people’s view of the country’s economic situation at the moment. Jobless claims data indicate more resilience than anticipated, but the trend remains high and will likely accelerate, he indicates.

In Frankfurt, the DAX rose 1.33% to 16,163.36 points. In Paris, the CAC 40 advanced 0.64%, to 7,446.89 points. In Milan, the FTSE MIB rose 0.14% to 27,235.65 points. In Madrid, the Ibex 35 rose 0.17% to 9,226.80 points. And, on the other hand, the PSI 20 fell 0.55% in Lisbon.
























