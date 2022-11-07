European stocks closed without a single direction, after gaining momentum in the early hours of trading. China’s trade balance data, which brought weaker-than-expected results, and caution with the American financial agenda were on the radar.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.32%, at 418.30 points, at 1:33 pm (GMT). On the other hand, London’s FTSE100 dropped 0.48% to 7,299.99 points. According to analysis by CMC Markets, the exchange was affected due to a slump in the healthcare sector, after GSK published negative results of its cancer test. The company closed this Monday down 4.47%.

In China, official country data indicates that exports unexpectedly fell in October, dragged down by weakening global demand. In addition, CMC Markets also highlights that markets are cautious with the US midterm election, which takes place on Tuesday, and the publication of the consumer price index (CPI, its acronym in English) this Thursday. Monday, as it is expected to direct the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank).

This Monday, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, spoke about the possible adoption of a digital euro, leaving out monetary policy, but last Friday, 4, she highlighted that the ECB will remain firm in the fighting inflation. François Villeroy de Galhau, a member of the institution, warned that the ECB will continue to raise interest rates as long as inflation continues to advance in the euro zone.

The DAX exchange in Frankfurt closed up 0.55% at 13,533.52 points. On Monday, the country’s statistics institute, Destatis, announced that Germany’s industrial production grew 0.6% in September compared with August, when analysts’ forecast was 0.1%. However, according to an analysis by Commerzbank, the industry is expected to worsen in the coming months, in which most sectors are still supported by orders already placed and the energy sectors continue to reduce production, in the face of Europe’s energy crisis.

The Paris CAC 40 closed stable at 6,416.61 points, while in Lisbon, the PSI 20 rose 0.53%, at 5,765.47 points. In Milan, the FTSE MIB rose 0.90% to 23,493.00 points, while the IBEX 35 rose 0.25% to 7,962.30 points.