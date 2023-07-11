Estadão Contenti

07/11/2023 – 12:55

European stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, 11, favored by energy companies, in the wake of the strength of oil, and still following expectations of stimuli in China. London, which operated most of the trading session in the red, recovered losses and closed slightly higher (0.12, at 7,282.52 points), after the FTSE 100 index was hurt by the increase in wages in the United Kingdom, which fueled expectations of further monetary tightening by the Bank of England (BoE).

In ING’s view, the UK job market data is “a blow” to the BoE. “A few months ago it looked like wage growth in the UK had peaked. Now it is working at its fastest pace”, evaluates the Dutch bank, indicating that the BC of the United Kingdom may repeat the increase of 50 basis points (bp) in the next monetary decision, in August, to manage to control inflation.

The CAC 40, in Paris, advanced 1.07%, to 7,220.01 points, and the FTSE MIB, in Milan, closed up 0.68%, to 28,061.59 points. In Madrid, the Ibex 35 index rose 0.86% to 9,332.80 points. On the Lisbon Stock Exchange, the PSI 20 rose 0.37% to 5,924.05 points. Quotes are preliminary.

In the view of CMC Markets, the CAC 40 index, in Paris, gains momentum from its peers due to luxury goods companies, with emphasis on the "solid" performances of LVMH (more than 2%) and Hermes (more than two%). Companies are also boosted by the increase in oil prices, which benefits the role of oil companies such as Total Energies (more than 1.5%) in France, Eni (almost 1.0%) in Italy, and Galp Energia (almost 1.0%), in Lisbon. Stocks were still rising "on the expectation that China's efforts to support its real estate sector can translate into new measures to support a recovery in economic activity", points out the CMC.
























