By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas and Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) – European stocks reversed early losses on Tuesday to close at a nine-month high after a report said European Central Bank (ECB) policy makers are considering a slower pace of rate hikes. of interest.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.40% at 456.46 points, its highest level since April 22, with mining and food and beverage stocks leading the way.

While the 0.50 percentage point increase in February that ECB President Christine Lagarde signaled is still likely, the prospect of a smaller 0.25 percentage point increase at the next meeting in March is gaining support, the ECB said. Bloomberg News.

The STOXX 600 is already up nearly 7% in a positive start to the year for equities, buoyed by hopes for a recovery in China’s economy, falling price pressures and rising expectations of a milder-than-expected recession.

Data released on Tuesday showed that German inflation eased further in the last month of 2022 and confirmed preliminary readings.

However, Germany’s BDI industry association has warned that the country’s economy is likely to contract by 0.3% this year as the energy crisis will continue to weigh on German industry.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index fell 0.12% to 7,851.03 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX index was up 0.35% to 15,187.07 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index gained 0.48%, at 7,077.16 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse/Mib index appreciated by 0.31%, to 25,981.19 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index registered an increase of 0.22%, to 8,890.40 points.

In LISBON, the PSI20 index lost 0.29% to 5,998.13 points.