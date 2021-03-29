LONDON (Reuters) – It’s approaching European stocks From record highs on Monday, thanks to optimism about the global economic recovery, while Credit Suisse plunged in the wake of a warning of “big” losses due to exiting positions after a US-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls.

Swiss bank shares lost 9.5% after it said an unnamed hedge fund defaulted on margin calls by Credit Suisse and other banks last week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 percent, tracking gains in Asia as investor confidence grew in the global economic recovery from the US-led Covid-19 pandemic.

The index has lagged behind its counterpart in the United States in the past six months due to new closures on the continent and a slower than expected vaccination program, hurting the economic outlook for Europe.

The German DAX index rose 0.6 percent to an all-time high, after data showed that the annual profits of Chinese industrial companies rose in the first two months of 2021, highlighting the recovery of the industrial sector.

The share of Hugo Boss fell 0.7 percent, as the German fashion house was affected by an organized boycott by famous figures and clients from China due to accusations by the West about forced labor in Xinjiang.