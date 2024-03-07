Stock movements

By 08:15 GMT, the European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.3 percent, with most sectors declining except health care and insurance.

The sub-index for automobile and spare parts companies was the biggest loser, as it fell 1.1 percent, heading towards its largest decline in seven weeks.

Everyone is awaiting the European Central Bank's decision on the interest rate scheduled to be issued at 13:15 GMT, and it is expected to keep it unchanged at record high levels.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will hold a press conference at 1:45 GMT.

Virgin Money shares jumped 35.7 percent to record their best day ever after the National Building Society agreed to buy the bank in a potential deal worth 2.9 billion pounds ($3.69 billion).

While Hugo Boss shares fell by 17 percent to the bottom of the benchmark index, as the German fashion house expected operating profits for the year 2024, below market expectations.