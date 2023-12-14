European stocks also ignored the European Central Bank's violation of market bets on lowering interest rates.

The European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.9 percent at the close to the highest level in 22 months, after rising 1.7 percent earlier in the session, while the Euro Stoxx 50 index of leading stocks in the euro zone rose 0.3 percent at the close after briefly touching the highest level in 22 years.

Some of the gains of the two indexes diminished after the European Central Bank contradicted bets that a cut in interest rates was imminent by confirming that borrowing costs would remain at record levels despite expectations of low inflation.

But the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged as was widely expected.

The STOXX 600 index rose 12.3 percent on an annual basis, compared to the American Standard & Poor's 500 index, which rose 23 percent during the same period.

The euro zone stock volatility index slid to its lowest levels since 2020, reflecting optimism in the market.

Shares of the real estate sector, which is highly sensitive to interest rates, jumped 5.7 percent, topping real estate gains, while the mining sector also rose 3.3 percent, following the impact of the rise in metal prices.

Separately, the Bank of England stuck to its position and said interest rates need to remain high for “a longer period.” The British Financial Times 100 index increased 1.3 percent after falling from the highest level recorded during the day.

The Swiss National Bank kept interest rates unchanged and lowered its inflation rate expectations, while the Norwegian Central Bank suddenly raised interest rates.

Vivendi shares rose 10 percent as the French media company plans to study the separation of some of its activities.

Morpho Sys shares fell four percent after the German biotechnology company launched a ten percent increase in cash capital.