Stock market, Piazza Affari slightly down in the middle of the session

Closing in the red for European stock markets, with Milan which ended trading at 30,331 points, down 0.30%. It gets worse at Pariswhich fell by 0.48%, while Frankfurt drops 0.24% e London 0.03%.

On the macro front, in days without particular references, US data on new weekly requests for unemployment benefits are scheduled today. Expectations are for a slight increase to 210,000 compared to the previous figure of 205,000. Instead, the declining industrial production figure in November comes from Japan.

On the main Milanese list, the spotlight is on the banking sector, which today is in almost all cases in negative territory: Mpsblack jersey, lost almost a percentage point (-0.99% to 3.088 euros per share), followed by Bper (-0.79%), Bpm bench (-0.71%) e Intesa Sanpaolo (-0.53%). In red too Mediolanum Bank, which lost 0.56%. On the opposite front, the good performance of the industrial sector continues: Iveco Group advances by 1.39%, followed by Pirelli (+1.13%) and from Leonardowhich gains 0.50% to 14.95 euros per share.

Spreads rising

The spread between ten-year BTPs and their Bund counterparts stands at 165 points, in line with yesterday's closing. The BTP yield travels around 3.59%.

