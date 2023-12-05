Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/12/2023 – 8:08

European stock markets exhibited some volatility in the early hours of this Tuesday, 5th, but the picture is generally positive, amid the publication of several indicators in the region. London is the exception, down, but with generally limited momentum.

At 7:05 am (Brasília time), the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.06%, at 466.04 points.

On the agenda of indicators, the composite purchasing managers index (PMI) for the euro zone increased from 46.5 in October to 47.6 in the final reading of November, when analysts interviewed by FactSet predicted 47.1. In the region’s services sector alone, the PMI rose from 47.8 in October to 48.7 in November, compared to a forecast of 48.2. The numbers remain, in any case, below the 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion in research. For Capital Economics, the PMI numbers still suggest a recession in the common currency region, while prices lose steam.

Still in the euro zone, the producer price index (PPI) increased 0.2% in October compared to September, as expected, with a decline of 9.4% in the annual comparison, when analysts projected a drop of 9 .5% in this case. The European Central Bank (ECB) released a consumer survey, which showed that the median expectation for inflation in 12 months remained at 4.0% in October in the euro zone, while the forecast for inflation in 3 years remained at 2.5%.

In the United Kingdom, the composite PMI increased from 48.7 in October to 50.7 in the final reading of November, compared to analysts’ forecast of 50.1. The services PMI went from 49.5 to 50.9, when 50.5 was expected. In Germany, the services PMI rose from 48.2 in October to 49.6 in November, when 48.7 was forecast, with the composite PMI rising from 45.9 in October to 47.8 in November.

Amid the data, European stocks opened mixed but generally posted modest gains. London was out of character, and the general picture was one of contained movements. In monetary policy, Isabel Schnabel, head of the European Central Bank (ECB), positively assessed recent signs of inflation in the euro zone, but again warned that the institution will react to the data.

In Asia, China’s services PMI advanced, exceeding forecasts. On the other hand, Moody’s reaffirmed the country’s rating at A1, but revised the outlook, from stable to negative, citing the indebtedness of local governments and Chinese state-owned companies.

At 7:20 am, the London Stock Exchange was down 0.45%, Frankfurt was up 0.24%, Paris was up 0.26%, Milan was up 0.13% and Lisbon was up 0.70%. In the exchange rate, the euro fell to US$ 1.0830 and the pound rose to US$ 1.2633, both close to stability.