09/07/2023 – 9:50 am

European stock exchanges operated mixed in the early part of trading this Thursday, 7, after data below expectations in the region and the new drop in Chinese exports increased uncertainties about the pulse of the global economy.

Around 9:15 am (Brasília time), the Stoxx 600 index retreated 0.15%, at 453.59 points.

China’s trade balance figures were not as negative as forecasts suggested, but exports and imports still saw a significant year-on-year decline in August. The data reinforced fears of a slowdown in the Asian giant, in a movement that induces caution globally and penalizes assets such as stocks and commodities.

European businesses even tried to stage a recovery at the beginning of the session, after a string of days in the red. However, the momentum could not be sustained as indicators across the region also provided cause for concern.

In Germany, industrial production fell 0.8% in July compared to July, against the expectation of a 0.4% decrease estimated by analysts consulted by FactSet. The growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the euro zone was revised from 0.3% to 0.1% in the second quarter.

For Capital Economics, the numbers show that the common currency bloc is essentially stagnant since the fourth quarter of last year. “With the sharp drop in company data in July and August, construction and industry in difficulties and the labor market weakening, we suspect that the economy will enter a recession in the second half of the year”, he predicts.

Around 9:25 am (Brasília time), the London stock exchange rose 0.23% and Paris gained 0.07%, but Frankfurt fell 0.23%, Milan dropped 0.15% and Lisbon dropped 0.36%.

In the exchange, the euro fell to US$ 1.0703 and the pound, to US$ 1.2458.