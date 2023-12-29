Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/29/2023 – 8:40

European stock markets operate at a modest increase this Friday morning, the 29th, in the last trading session of 2023, amid hopes of monetary relaxation by some large central banks next year.

At around 8:05 am (Brasília time), the pan-European Stoxx 600 index advanced 0.30%, to 479.53 points, on track to accumulate strong gains this year and guarantee its best December since 2021.

Global stock markets have shown an appreciation trend since the middle of this month, when the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) signaled that it could start reducing interest rates in 2024. There are expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will also announce its first interest rate cut next year.

There are uncertainties, however, regarding the outlook of the European Central Bank (ECB). This Thursday, the head of the ECB and president of the Austrian Central Bank, Robert Holzmann said there are no guarantees that the institution will reduce interest rates in 2024.

Europe's agenda is empty this Friday, and the English market will end business early.

At 8:20 am (Brasília time), the London Stock Exchange rose 0.23%, the Paris Stock Exchange increased 0.34% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange gained 0.28%. Those in Milan and Madrid had increases of 0.41% and 0.33%, respectively. As an exception, Lisbon fell 0.12%.