Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/20/2024 – 6:52

By Sergio Caldas

São Paulo, 06/20/2024 – European stock markets are trading higher this Thursday morning, driven by technology and real estate stocks, while investors digest interest rate announcements from the central banks of Switzerland and Norway and await a decision on monetary policy of the Bank of England (BoE).

At around 6:35 am (Brasília time), the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.49%, to 516.65 points. Only the technology sub-index increased by 1.1% and the real estate sector increased by 0.7%.

Earlier, the Swiss Central Bank cut its basic interest rate by 25 basis points for the second time in a row, to 1.25%, as it assessed that inflationary pressure continues to decrease. The Norwegian Central Bank, in turn, maintained its main interest rate at 4.5% and signaled that the rate will remain at its current level until the end of the year, “before being gradually reduced”.

The great expectation, however, is for the BoE’s decision, which will be announced at 8 am (Brasília time). According to analysts, the British BC is expected to maintain its base interest rate at 5.25% for the seventh consecutive year, as UK services inflation remains high and despite the fact that British consumer inflation (CPI) has returned to the official target of 2% from the BoE for the first time in almost three years.

In macroeconomic news, German producer prices (PPI) fell by 2.2% annually in May, slightly larger than expected.

At 6:50 am (Brasília time), the London Stock Exchange rose 0.20%, the Paris Stock Exchange increased 0.75% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange gained 0.69%. Those in Milan, Madrid and Lisbon had increases of 1.16%, 0.47% and 1.17%, respectively.

Contact: [email protected]