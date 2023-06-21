Estadão Contenti

06/21/2023

European stock markets mostly closed lower on Wednesday, the 21st, in a session attentive to the prospects for monetary tightening by the central banks of developed economies. The week so far has been one of losses for most indices, as authorities such as the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) and the Bank of England (BoE, in its acronym in English) have signals for new interest rate hikes. In the opposite direction, there was the energy sector, with actions driven by the international increase in oil prices and with an eye on corporate news.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.47% at 457.18 points.

Research by the ONS showed that the annual rate of consumer inflation (CPI) in the United Kingdom was 8.7% in May, repeating the variation of April and contradicting expectations of a fall.

For Capital Economics, the CPI’s negative surprise increases the chances that the BoE will be more aggressive in its monetary policy decision, on Thursday, the 22nd, and raise its basic interest rate by 50 basis points, instead of 25 points -base. In London, the FTSE 100 fell 0.13% to 7,559.18 points.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell, on the other hand, reaffirmed that inflation “is very far from the target” and that the BC is focused on making it return to 2%. Powell compared that, like a car approaching its destination, it is natural to slow down interest rate hikes. At the same time, he reaffirmed that the Fed is focused on indicators and the big picture for its next decisions.

Italy’s Eni is closing a deal to acquire oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group for about $5 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Eni may announce a deal as early as this week for Neptune, backed by private equity. In Milan, the company’s shares rose 1.95%, where the FTSE MIB advanced 0.12%, to 27,609.37 points. Eni has beaten suitors including TotalEnergies for the asset, the sources said.

In turn, Total and VNG, a German natural gas distribution company, signed an agreement to start the future supply of green hydrogen to the French-operated Leuna refinery. In Paris, shares of Total rose 2.73%, where the CAC 40 fell 0.46% to 7,260.97 points.

