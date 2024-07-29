Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/29/2024 – 13:09

European stock markets started the day on a positive note, but lost steam throughout Monday, the 29th, with mixed closings and several of them down. Investors were reacting to financial reports in the region, in a context also this week of anticipation for the monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank), on Wednesday, the 31st, and of the Bank of England (BoE, in the English acronym), the following day.

Among the stocks in focus, Philips rose more than 14% in Amsterdam, after a positive financial report. Also after the results, Heineken fell 9.70% in the same market. BP, on the eve of its financial report release, showed more momentum throughout the day, but at the end of the session it was down 0.20%. Casino, which also releases results on Tuesday, fell 1.94%. The quotes are preliminary.

Regarding central banks, the Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged now, but several analysts believe that the US central bank may signal that a first cut is very close, potentially at the next meeting. At the BoE, there is greater uncertainty about what might happen. ING, for example, says it expects a 25 basis point cut, but outlines four possible scenarios, depending on how balanced the vote is among policymakers, with two of them being to maintain monetary policy now.

In Paris, luxury stocks were under pressure. LVMH fell 1.27% in that segment. In Frankfurt, Commerzbank fell 1.23% and Deutsche Bank 0.68%. In Madrid, Santander fell 1.20%.

The London Stock Exchange closed up 0.08% at 8,292.35 points. Frankfurt fell 0.49% to 18,326.85 points and Paris fell 0.51% to 7,443.84 points. Milan fell 0.51% to 33,640.83 points and Madrid fell 0.43% to 11,117.80 points. Lisbon rose 0.44% to 6,699.06 points.