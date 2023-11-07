The differential between BTPs and Bunds German ten-year bonds closed lower at 188.3 points

Contrasted session closure for the main ones European stock exchanges. Piazza Affari minus 0.69%. The Dax 40 in Frankfurt gains 0.14% to 15,156.45 points and the Aex in Amsterdam is above parity by 0.05% at 735.74 points. The Cac 40 in Paris was negative, dropping 0.38% to 6,986.91 points. The Ftse 100 in London retreats by 0.11% to 7,409.4 points while the Ibex 35 in Madrid is below parity by 0.02% at 9,239.94 points.

The title is under the spotlight in Milan Cnh Industrial, also suspended due to excessive decline, after the announcement of the delisting from the Milan Stock Exchange and the restructuring plan which does not seem to convince analysts. As for raw materials, the price of oil is falling with Brent trading at 82.7 dollars a barrel, while the WTI reaches 78.3 dollars. Natural gas, on the other hand, is back on track and is trading at 46.79 euros per MWh on the Amsterdam market.

Among the stocks on the Milanese list, Recordati was among the biggest increases, gaining 2 points, but Campari, Nexi and Poste Italiane also increased. As for the minus signs, among the biggest decliners was Cnh Industrial, which dropped 7.4 points, but Tenaris, Finecobank and Prysmian also fell. The other main European stock exchanges also recorded weak trade, despite the green start on Wall Street. Among the financial markets, Paris closed at -0.39%, Frankfurt advanced by just 0.11% while London lost 0.10%.

The differential between BTPs and Bunds German ten-year bonds closed down at 188.3 points, compared to the 189 recorded on the eve of the closing and the 190 at the opening today. The Italian yield fell by 9.5 points to 4.53%, while the German one lost 8 points to 2.655%.

