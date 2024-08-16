European stock markets: open higher except London, Milan runs

European stock markets opened the last session of the week higher, with London bucking the trend and Milan rallying. In early trading, the British Ftse100 index lost 0.17% to 8,333.28 points, in Frankfurt the Dax gained 0.31% to 18,237.65 points, in Paris the Cac40 gained 0.25% to 7,442.26 points and in Madrid the Ibex35 rose 0.35% to 10,923.79 points. In Milan the Ftse 100 index rose 2.09% to 33,003.23 points.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. macro data yesterday eased fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy. Investors continued to bet that the Fed will start cutting interest rates in September, thanks to falling inflation. In the UK, meanwhile, retail sales growth in July was broadly in line with expectations, although a slight slowdown in second-quarter GDP and a surprise contraction in business investment weighed. Traders now look to eurozone trade balance data for June.

The banking sector stocks are driving the price list with Intesa Sanpaolo +2.34%, UniCredit +3.37%, Banco Bpm +3.02%, Bper Banca +3.03%, Mediobanca +1.74%, Banca Mps +2.57%. The energy sector also performed well with Eni +1.35%, Erg +0.34%, Saipem +1.96%, Snam +0.45%, Tenaris +1.85%, Enel +0.83%. In early trading, Stmicroelectronics and Ferrari jumped, gaining 3.38 and 3.37% respectively. Campari also rose sharply, rising by 3.17%.

