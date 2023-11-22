Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/22/2023 – 7:11

European stock exchanges operate with a positive bias in the first hours of trading this Wednesday, 22nd, but London falls, in anticipation of the autumn update of the British budgetary framework. In a shorter week on Wall Street, due to the Thanksgiving holiday this Thursday, the 23rd, in the USA, investors digest the Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes released on Tuesday.

At around 6:30 am (Brasília time), the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the main shares in the region, increased 0.49%, to 458.07 points.

One year after the budget generated a shock in the markets and ousted the then Prime Minister Liz Truss, the UK government should adopt a cautious stance in updating the public accounts that will be released this Wednesday, assesses economist Kallum Pickering, from Berenberg. For him, the package should include some tax cuts, but on an insufficient scale to significantly boost the economy in the short term.

The budget resolution will be released late in the morning (Brasília time) and should be closely monitored at the trading desks. Also on the European agenda, the European Commission will report consumer confidence data in the euro zone at 12 pm.

In addition to these events, the market also reflects the Fed’s minutes, which showed resistance from leaders in declaring victory against inflation. According to the document, members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) do not rule out the possibility of further monetary tightening in the future, if there is no progress in the process of resuming price stability.

Even so, the future curve still prices a majority chance that the Fed will not raise interest rates again in the current cycle and will start cutting them from May next year, as indicated by monitoring by the CME Group.

In geopolitical news, Israel announced, during the early hours of the morning, an agreement with the Palestinian extremist group Hamas that provides for the release of 50 hostages, in exchange for a 4-day ceasefire. The Israeli government, however, reaffirmed plans to eliminate threats to the country in the Gaza Strip.

At the time mentioned above, the London Stock Exchange fell 0.06%, while Frankfurt advanced 0.28% and Paris gained 0.26%. Lisbon rose 0.45% and Milan, 0.45%. At the exchange rate, the euro fell to US$ 1.0905 and the pound fell to US$ 1.2531. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires.