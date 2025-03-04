03/04/2025



The confirmation yesterday by the president of the US, Donald Trump, that the tariffs to Mexico and Canada will enter into force on Tuesday has hit the European stock markets, which have opened with falls of up to 1%, which by mid -morning they touched 2% in the case of the reference index in Germany, the Dax.

About eleven hours, a good part of the indicators maintained the red numbers: Frankfurt with a decrease of 1.98%, Paris of 1.36%, Milan of 1.77%, London of 0.34%and Madrid of 1.73%. The day has not started well for Chinese bags. The Shanghai bag has opened with a 0.5%decrease, Shenzhen of 0.85%, and Hong Kong, 1.43%.

This comes after I collapse yesterday from Wall Street. Due to the affectation that the tariff war will have with China on the technological ones, the worst part was taken by the Nasdaq 100, which at the end of the session had been left 458.82 points, A 2.20 % drop that returns the indicator to values ​​close to those when Donald Trump won the elections. Thus, the last episode of the tariff war has given the tip to an indicator that was already weighed by the irruption in February of the Chinese startup ‘of artificial intelligence Deepseek, which threatens to present a fierce competition.

The market has reacted very badly to the last movement of the new White House, which yesterday announced the entry into force of a 25% tariff to Canada and Mexico, after postponing it for a month. “To the people of Canada and Mexico I say: if they want to avoid tariffs, they must produce within the United States,” He snapped yesterday a president who has started his mandate using exports taxes as a last negotiation mode towards other countries. The Canadian response did not take long to arrive, with the announcement of the imposition of tariffs over 100,000 million dollars (more than 95.4 billion euros) in value of US products during the next 21 days.









There was also a reaction from China, whose exports will have to endure a 10% tariff that adds to the Trump already imposed last month. Faced with this, Beijing has announced the imposition of A rate of 15 % US imports of chicken, wheat and corn, and with 10 % to those of soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits and dairy products, among other products.