09/18/2023 – 6:55

European stock exchanges are operating lower this Monday morning, with Paris leading the losses after news that affected local companies and also showing caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed, the US central bank) interest rate decision, which will be known in the coming days.

With the worst performance, the French PCAC 40 fell to 1.03% at 6:42 am (Brasília time) in Paris, after news that dropped the shares of the retail group Casino Guichard-Perrachon (-3%) and the bank Société Générale (-9 %).

At the end of last week, France’s market regulator revealed that it had fined Rallye, the holding company behind Casino, for publishing false or misleading information about its financial position. Société, in turn, today detailed a new strategic plan for up to 2026 that disappointed some analysts.

The lack of risk appetite in Europe also precedes the Fed’s interest rate decision, to be announced on Wednesday (20). The chances, however, are almost 100% that the American Central Bank will maintain its basic interest rates at current levels, according to the CME Group’s monitoring tool.

Later this week, the central banks of China (PBoC) and Japan (BoJ) will also set interest rates. While China is going through a moment of fragile economic recovery, Japan may show signs of when it intends to start reversing its ultra-accommodative monetary policy.

Also at 6:42 am (Brasília time), the London Stock Exchange fell 0.37% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange dropped 0.58%. Those in Milan, Madrid and Lisbon had losses of 0.61%, 0.24% and 0.25%, respectively.

